SARASOTA — One local teacher will be sailing around the Greek Isles, while another local teacher will be surfing in Hawaii and another will be taking classes with the American Ballet in New York City.
These future adventures were made possible for teachers in Sarasota County through the creation of the new TIME Fellowship program by the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation.
The program has chosen 25 teachers with each receiving up to $12,000 for experiences that are “intellectually revitalizing, personally renewing, and restore their passion for teaching.”
“While the teachers imagined different activities, they all proved their commitment and passion for teaching,” said Teri A Hansen, the president and CEO of Barancik Foundation.
“We know all educators have been through a lot, and our hope is that these experiences lead to significant renewal.”
In applications for the program, teachers cited the personal and professional challenges faced during the pandemic, according to the Barancik Foundation.
Through the program, it allows each fellow to design their own adventure and timeline.
The TIME Fellowship, Time to Inspire Margie’s Educators, was created this year in honor of Margery Barancik’s career as a teacher. It was inspired Lilly Endowment’s long-running Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program in Indiana.
The Barancik Foundation invited current Sarasota County Schools teachers, assistant principals, and principals who have at least three years’ experience working with the district to apply for the program.
All fellows must make a commitment to teaching in Sarasota County for at least another three years.
The teachers were selected through an open application process and teach a variety of subjects across elementary, middle and high schools.
Here are the local teachers and their chosen adventures:
• Taissa Bushnell from Cranberry Elementary School
“Looking Back in Order to Look Forward” – A reflective hiking trip of self-discovery in New England’s national parks to explore historical ancestral sites.
• Rebecca Drum from Glenallen Elementary School
“Putting the Wind Back in My Sail” – A sailing trip exploring the Greek Isles and its historical offerings.
• Gregory Flick Jr. from Heron Creek Middle School
“Journey through the Ancient World: Ancient Greece, Ancient Rome, and Spain” – A magnificent journey through Europe to explore the history of ancient civilizations.
• Heather Nelson from North Port High School
“American Ballet: Inspiring Training, Education & Performance” – An extended trip to New York City to take open ballet classes, attend world-class musicals, and re-inspire a passion for education and performance.
• Tarin Foster from Venice High School
“A Hop, Skip & Jump Across the Pond: European Author Exploration” – An exploration with stays in Germany, France, and England that include a variety of sight-seeing and research experiences to further understand literature.
• Freda Williams from Pine View Elementary School
“Muggle Looking to Explore and Reignite in the United Kingdom” – Inspired by a passion for Harry Potter, jumping on a broom to explore the sights of London (and even brew potions).
