DaVida Dagan

DaVida Dagan of Glenallen Elementary School was all smiles when she was given a Ripple Effect Award and $5,000.

SARASOTA — The Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation is celebrating Sarasota County educators who go above and beyond.

Five teachers were recently greeted by their principal, the interim superintendent and district leadership during a surprise ceremony where they were named 2023 Ripple Effect Award winners and presented a $5,000 check from the Barancik Foundation, according to communications officer Kaitlyn Perez.


Chelsie Jacob

Chelsie Jacob of Laurel Nokomis Middle School was surprised when she learned she was a Ripple Effect Award winner.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments