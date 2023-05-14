SARASOTA — The Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation is celebrating Sarasota County educators who go above and beyond.
Five teachers were recently greeted by their principal, the interim superintendent and district leadership during a surprise ceremony where they were named 2023 Ripple Effect Award winners and presented a $5,000 check from the Barancik Foundation, according to communications officer Kaitlyn Perez.
The winners are: DaVida Dagan, of Glenallen Elementary School; Chelsie Jacob, of Laurel Nokomis Middle School; Holly DeWitt, of Brookside Middle School; Diana Eidel, of Wilkinson Elementary School; and Jeff Kahler, of Suncoast Polytech High School.
“It was humbling … I was very thankful,” Dagan said. “I don’t do my job to be recognized or rewarded, I just do it to the best of my ability.”
She said teaching is like a ministry for her.
“I feel it’s my job to give back — this reward was a great honor.”
Jacob also said she was very humbled when she learned about the award.
“In 15 years of teaching, I have never won anything like this before,” Jacob said. “This is my first year at the school and I work with an amazing group of teachers and I get so much support from our principal. I really love it here.”
Jacob teaches 6th, 7th and 8th grade ESE math.
Honoring that type of attitude is why the Barancik Foundation hands out the annual awards, said Teri A Hansen, president/CEO of the foundation.
“Recognizing these educators is a highlight of our year,” Hansen stated in a news release. “Chuck and Margie often said, ‘We can’t change the world, but we can change little pieces of it and hope for a ripple effect.’
“In this case, the ripple effect these educators are making often means changing the trajectory of students’ lives. It is a big responsibility and one that all of us, as a community, should celebrate.”
“We are thankful for the tremendous impact our teachers make on the lives of our students and families,” Sarasota County Schools interim Superintendent Allison Foster stated in the release. “It is wonderful that we have partners like Barancik Foundation to recognize the dedication and hard work our teachers give each day.
“The Ripple Effect Award recipients demonstrate compassion and high-quality best practices that allow our students to achieve success today and into the future.”
The Ripple Effect Award launched in 2021 and invites Sarasota County principals to nominate one educator from their school who sets the bar for innovation and creates lasting impacts on their students and peers.
Five educators are honored on Chuck Barancik’s birthday each May and five on Margie Barancik’s birthday each September, the release noted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.