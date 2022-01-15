Barbershop funds police dog collectible cards, 'Archer likes watching birds'

NORTH PORT — Kids collect them. Moms and dads love them. And Frank and Tricia Lombardo are huge boosters of city police.
This little package of things and people converged Wednesday at the Toledo Blade Barber Shop. Officers with the city's K-9 unit had taken a check from the Lombardos, owners of the three-seat barbershop.
The married business partners gave $1,000 to buy 4,000 police dog cards, something like a Topps baseball card minus the bubble gum. The cards, with a photo, statistics and the dog's hobbies, are huge giveaways at public events.
They're about the size of a playing card. The city had given away thousands of them in recent years.
In return, those K-9 officers Wednesday gave Frank and Tricia a framed picture of the unit's dogs, which will be mounted in the shop with its throwback swivel barber chairs.
North Port police K-9 cards are a “great idea,” said Tricia Lombardo. “Our guys (North Port police) do everything they can to keep our city safe.”
The five police dogs, Belgian Malinois shepherd mixes or pure German shepherds, track, sniff, sweep, patrol and recover. And sometimes wrestle fleeing or threatening people with their mouths, said Sgt. Tony Donohew, the unit's commander.
But the dogs, European-bred and running $10,000 to train over five months, another $11,000 to purchase, are also intimidating, Donohew said.
So the police dog card idea surfaced with K-9 Officer Chad Walker, the unit's trainer. Collectible cards personify the dogs, boosted the team's image, made the animals more approachable, bumping them into sort of celebrities.
“Kids love them,” Donohew said of the cards.
Police dogs had worked for years, bloodhounds for tracking, working breeds for sniffing narcotics.
But cadaver dogs find people in disasters, or scent-sniffers will track a child or grandparent who had wandered off.
It's estimated there are 50,000 active police dogs in the country.
North Port had used its police dogs in the recent search for Brian Laundrie, the former boyfriend of Gabby Petitio. His remains were found once flood waters in a nearby wildlife preserve receded. But that period through October added to the dogs' skills.
North Port's five police dogs have five handlers, the team arriving Wednesday at the Toledo Blade Barber Shop. One or two had dirty pants from a pawing partner, each handler big, shy and grateful for what the Lombardos were doing.
The cards, Donohew added, “really touch the community,” especially with smaller kids frightened by large dogs. “They're huge for us.”
Starting as “green” dogs a year or so old, 70-80 pound police dogs work and live with the handlers, will stay with him or her after retiring—a police dog works about 10 years, Donohew said.
North Port's are cross-trained and state certified, which means evaluating them once a year for obedience and bravery, among other traits. Most Southwest Florida law agencies have police dogs, though sniffing for marijuana is no longer taught as pot laws change.
Police dog cards are distributed at demonstration events, which will wow observers not used to such displays.
North Port's dogs, all males, have two new members, Murph and Archer, which according to their card stats started working in August. Murph is certified in patrol and narcotics, Archer in tracking, article search and apprehension. Archer in his free time likes watching birds, Murph walking and playing with tug toys.
Both are native Hungarians, according to the cards.
