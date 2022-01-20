Peter Bartlotta, second from right, was recognized Thursday as the newest member of the North Port Business Advocate Hall of Fame. Helping induct him are previous honorees Christine Robinson, left, and Gene Matthews, right, and North Port Chamber Past President Dave Roth.
NORTH PORT — North Port has honored Peter Bartolotta, a retired businessman with a trunkload of achievements.
Formerly self-employed and a founder of Vision North Port, the North Port Economic Development Corp. and serving on dozens of boards, Bartolotta was inducted Thursday into the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Business Advocate Hall of Fame.
That induction paired with the chamber's annual State of the City address, this year delivered by North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher. Finance reports and chamber business filled out the 90-minute luncheon at Suncoast Technical College.
Learning that he had been named to the chamber's Hall of Fame, Bartolotta was “shocked, didn't expect it,” he said in the leadup to his remarks before several hundred chamber members.
The Hall of Fame induction and a rundown of the chamber's annual agenda by Executive Director Bill Gunnin book-ended Bartolotta's remarks, which included a list of Who's Who in starting, running or participating in any number of nonprofits, advisory boards, business interests and other accomplishments.
Bartolotta, said John Rawlings, a friend, North Port civic booster and radio personality, “makes our town look awesome. It was never what-if to him … it was let's do it.”
David Dignam, an Englewood native, said when he first met Bartolotta years ago, some of his ideas about South Sarasota County were "way out there," but the vision and the follow-through has helped bring much to the community, including the Suncoast Technical College, where the luncheon was held.
Dignam pointed out that both men are Eagle Scouts, noting that Bartolotta carries a card signifying his achievement as a young man.
Summarizing his roles, visions and achievements, Bartolotta thanked “all the incredible people who took this journey with me.”
North Port Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon had befriended Bartolotta, who is 74 and retired, in the last decade, she told luncheon guests. A brief introduction to North Port became a “three-hour marathon,” she said. “And when I experienced (Peter's) deep love of this city. Thank you, Peter.”
