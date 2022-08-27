WELLEN PARK — Bayside Pet Resort at Wellen Park broke ground on Friday.
The higher-end firm opens in 2023, likely late spring or early summer, according to its management.
The four-store enterprise, based in Sarasota, also has Osprey and Lakewood Ranch locations.
Bayside Pet Resort operations Vice President Angeline Pantazis said its pampering includes “five-star” day care, overnight lodging and parties, grooming and obedience/puppy training.
There are pet cams in the 118 suites to check on your companion, retail with toys and treats, she added.
“North Port is growing,” Pantazis said of why ownership had selected the Wellen Park community to expand. “And we're just busy, busy.”
Bayside Pet Resort in Wellen Park is another success story in the area.
Investors and owners are piling into West Villages Marketplace — anchored by a Publix — and the nearby Downtown Wellen Park, a commercial, assisted-living and residential district soon opening its first phase.
Bayside Pet Resort is closer to South River Road and Tamiami Trail/U.S.-41, an intersection that soon transitions from sleepy to high energy, developers said.
The four corners and a 1-mile radius, in the near future, could include one or two hotels, a campus of medical services, multi-family housing of more than 1,000 units, a self-storage business and a convenience store plaza.
River Road north to Interstate 75 is undergoing a $50 million makeover and Wellen Park developers in April announced Tamiami Trail changes that include traffic roundabouts.
North Port had also opened a police and fire rescue complex at Preto Boulevard.
The Atlanta Braves' $140 million spring training ballpark in West Villages — what became Wellen Park — had fueled early commercial development. It opened in March 2019.
Wellen Park is also a dozen or so neighborhoods, which at build-out will be 20,000 homes and 50,000 people, according to developers.
Bayside Pet Resort will be a 14,600-square-foot standalone building with some 30-40 workers. Venice's JE Charlotte Construction is the contractor. The firm's owners, Robert and Lynne Huff, are exploring other Southwest Florida locations to expand Bayside Pet Resort.
No cost estimates for building or Wellen Park land acquisition were provided. The Huffs, formerly from Ohio, were entrepreneurs in the healthcare industry, wanted luxury resort services for pets in a second career.
Robert Huff's dog, Bella, was an inspiration for opening the first Bayside Pet Resort a decade ago in Sarasota, he said at Friday's event.
"We're really excited about the fourth facility," he said.
Those with new puppies or undisciplined dogs will welcome Bayside Pet Resort's market entry, among others with pets, Pantazis said.
“Anything mom and dad want them to work on,” she said of doggie training programs, which include Good Citizen classes, graduation caps and all.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.