SARASOTA — Couples seeking to add a little pizzazz to their Valentine’s Day plans may want to head to the beaches.
Once again this year, Sarasota County is planning marriage renewal ceremonies at two popular — and often ranked among the nation’s best — beaches: Siesta Key Beach and Nokomis Beach.
Registration is $10 per couple and includes live music, light refreshments, a certificate to mark the day and a flower.
Both events begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Siesta Beach is located at 948 Beach Road in Siesta Key. Nokomis Beach is at 100 Casey Key Road in Nokomis.
Couples that want to retie the knot, or even make it a bit tighter, should register by calling the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or register online at scgovt.net.
Registration is due Monday.
