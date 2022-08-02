Brohard Beach

Brohard Beach is one of several that have been reopened after Monday testing. It had been closed since last week. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO

VENICE - No swim advisories for Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach along with Bird Key/Ringling Causeway have been lifted, authorities stated Tuesday night. 

"Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards," Sarasota County officials stated in a news release. 

