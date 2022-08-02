VENICE - No swim advisories for Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach along with Bird Key/Ringling Causeway have been lifted, authorities stated Tuesday night.
"Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards," Sarasota County officials stated in a news release.
The beaches, along with several others in Sarasota, Lee and Manatee counties, were closed last week due to the amount of enterococcus found in tests. The others in Sarasota County reopened on Friday.
The county's Department of Health noted it monitors water quality at 16 sites, it noted in the news release.
"The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches," it said.
To check on daily water quality, visit https://ourgulfenvironment.net, then click water monitoring to check testing results of area beaches, it stated.
"The local visitor and convention bureau known as Visit Sarasota County also provides extensive information about the Sarasota area, including its beaches. The website is www.visitsarasota.org," it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.