Simone Fletcher

Simone Fletcher was crowned the 2022 "Miss Teen Cosmos International" in Orlando in July.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANGELIA DEAN HUDSON

NORTH PORT — When Simone Fletcher heard her name called to become the next "Miss Teen Cosmos International" in Orlando in July, she dropped to her knees with her eyes filled with tears.

"I was just overwhelmed with so much joy and happiness," she said. "All my hard worked really paid off … I was so honored by the judges … winning the crown was such a beautiful experience."


