NORTH PORT — When Simone Fletcher heard her name called to become the next "Miss Teen Cosmos International" in Orlando in July, she dropped to her knees with her eyes filled with tears.
"I was just overwhelmed with so much joy and happiness," she said. "All my hard worked really paid off … I was so honored by the judges … winning the crown was such a beautiful experience."
Fletcher, 16, spent seven days competing against eight girls in her age division — 14 to 18 — from all over the world.
"One girl came all the way from India," she said. "We had to prepare ourselves and focus on a positive mental state and be our true selves."
The girls each had formal interviews, and created costumes based on their home states as well as modeling sportswear and a beauty (formal gown) contest.
Her duties as queen for the next year include volunteering in the community and learning more about making it a better place to live.
She currently volunteers at the North Port Art Center and at several schools focusing on youth development.
"I am involved in ABC law — teaching elementary school kids about how rules affect us and our society," she said. "I think it's important to have order and understand the benefits of law abiding citizenship."
Fletcher, who will be starting her junior year at North Port High, is the daughter of Drucilla and Jerome Fletcher, who is the city manager of North Port.
This was her third pageant since she turned 16.
"The first one I did was American Perfect Face and the second one was Sunburst — both were in Orlando."
Simone decided to get into pageantry because she is passionate about her community.
"I love North Port and I want to make my community a better place," she said. "Of course I love the dresses and the makeup, but I think it's important to leave your community a better place that it was before."
Next July, she will crown the 2023 "Miss Teen Cosmos International" as the new queen.
Simone plans on becoming an attorney in the future and wants to attend a Florida college.
"I am also a teen attorney for the program Teen Court," Simone said. "Every month I go and work with other teen attorneys and we either defend or prosecute for teen offenders. It is a great program because it allows teens who make bad decisions a second chance to learn and grow from their mistakes."
North Port Commissioner Jill Luke said "Her goal is very noble," of Simone's purpose-driven plans to enter the legal profession and to mentor others. It's really cool."
