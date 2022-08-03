Class of 2017's Tyler O'boyle won the $300 half-court shot contest, and immediately donated the proceeds back to the program. With him, Trevor Dean of Trevor's Treasures and Trash, along with Mike Bennet of Building a Dream remodeling, who donated the prize.
NPHS administration, basketball coaches and former coaches, and members of the "Legends" and "All Stars" teams, posed for the camera before the game.
MONICA AMAYA
Jullian Jr. Boggan, 9 months, cheers for mom, Shayla Fortuno (class of 2013), along with grandma, Sharon Boggan.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
Kelly Ferrence Morrow's cheer fans. Keely graduated class of 2006 and played with the "Legends" Team.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
Lorena Marra, Class of 2014, attempts a 3-point shot.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
Teddy Deas, organizer of the first NPHS Allen’s Alumni Game, reads a statement from the Allen family.
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
Jeff Dormil, No. 3 for the "Legends" team, goes for the two points, only to be blocked by Bryson Time, No. 24 for the "All Stars."
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
It was a great turnout on Saturday afternoon for the Allen’s Alumni Game. Almost a full house at "The Cage."
SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
NORTH PORT — North Port High School alum Teddy Deas hoped some former basketball players would want to suit up and shoot some hoops for an alumni game on their old high school court.
On Sunday, he had to be pleased.
A game at the high school gym drew dozens of former players and filled the stands with their families and friends for a fun, fund-raising event.
The game honored former NPHS basketball coach Curt Allen and his wife, Debbie Allen.
Deas, a 2015 NPHS graduate and finance official in a suburban Denver school district, said he is establishing a scholarship fund, and hopes to his game will be the first annual alumni get-together of its kind.
Those interested in helping with the scholarship fund can email Deas at tdeas@aspenk12.net.
