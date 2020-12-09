Better health-care on North Port's horizon, medical complex gets OK'd

NORTH PORT — Access to full medical care in North Port got a booster shot this week.
City commissioners on Tuesday approved master plans for a healthcare center in the so-called medical corridor, an area along Toledo Blade Boulevard and west of Interstate 75.
The proposed healthcare complex, about 28,600 square feet, is within the Midway Activity Center, one of nine in North Port designated as enterprise zones. Midway is designated for healthcare services. The Sarasota Memorial Health Care Center & ER at North Port is within Midway.
At completion, the Toledo Blade Medical Complex would be three buildings. While the range of services and whether a medical provider would operate it isn’t clear, it was certain Tuesday that some form of expanded healthcare services is pending in the city. The next step is site plan approval and likely groundbreaking into the spring or summer, according to those with knowledge of the project.
The Toledo Blade Medical Complex, the city’s mayor said, “is one of the stepping stones we had hoped for.”
Jill Luke added that: “It has been brought to fruition … finally.”
Attracting full healthcare services in North Port dates back years. The sick, injured or those seeking preventative care had hit the road for northern Sarasota County or into Charlotte County. Most risky were those needing to endure the so-called Golden Hour, that period where health damage borders on survivability. Traveling great distances cuts into the Golden Hour.
Making matters worse, or even dangerous, was North Port over time denied the right to solicit health providers under so-called Certificate of Need guidelines, a template on which boxes were checked. Not enough checks, no full-service hospital, said Sam George, an expert in health services who had presented at a forum, The Future of Health Care in North Port, in November 2019. His topic: “History of the Pursuit of Hospitals in North Port.” Florida ended the Certificate of Need program in 2019.
Finding a hospital or physician group to build in North Port is a “chicken-and-egg process,” said George, meaning that when a provider or hospital chain eventually builds in the city, services are likely to follow.
“From a medical and economic standpoint,” he said, “it makes sense.”
What gives George and others hope is how hospital chains have evolved, going from medical and teaching clusters to satellite campuses, 1,000-bed giants to smaller centers with 200-300 beds. Venice and Sarasota have such satellites and it’s a matter of time before North Port joins that fraternity, he said.
For the time being, however, North Porters have few choices in medical specialists, something that drives large providers seeking satellite campuses, said Dr. Lee Gross, a family doctor and co-founder of Epiphany Health Direct Primary Care, a membership practice in North Port.
North Port’s challenges are multiple, Dr. Gross said, including its comparative youthfulness, less than 25% over 65, and its high under/uninsured population.
The perfect scenario is attracting medical specialists targeted to prenatal/delivery care, sports medicine, surgery, urology and etc., Dr. Gross said, which currently are “just outside the (income) reach of our community,” he said.
North Port’s per-capita income in 2010 was about $29,000, which equals nearly $35,000 in 2020. Many North Porters are in the so-called ALICE, or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed class, meaning restricted private or federal insurance coverage. And many are seniors on fixed incomes or working people managing paycheck to paycheck.
But there are also swaths of North Porters in higher-income brackets, including Wellen Park, where medical services will likely bloom as that planned community further develops. Many North Porters with adequate insurance are upset about traveling outside the city for health care, George said.
Medical testing or outpatient services would be a good first step in making North Port a more complete community, he added, which may be in the Toledo Blade Medical Complex package. Those details should emerge in coming months.
The bottom line, George said, is that “North Port needs a hospital in the heart of the community.”
