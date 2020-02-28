A bicyclist riding on the sidewalk was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning, the North Port Police Department reported.
Around 6:43 a.m., a black Pontiac, four-door vehicle was driving westbound on West Price Boulevard near Cranberry and Salford Boulevard when it lost control and struck the bicyclist riding west on the sidewalk, NPPD said in a Facebook post.
The bicyclist was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for medical treatment and is in serious condition, according to the police department.
Police believe another white car may have contributed to the crash. Police are seeking information on this vehicle.
Any witnesses or homeowners with video of the crash or the vehicles involved are asked to contact police at 941-429-7300 Ext. 1 or by email at gpierce@northportpd.com in reference to case number 2020-02-1644.
Leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries is a second or third degree felony. Penalties may include having your license revoked for three years, up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
