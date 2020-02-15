North Port’s spring training welcoming for the Atlanta Braves and a huge town party hit the sweet spot Saturday, bringing bleachers of fans and those looking for fun in the sun to the City Center Front Green at City Hall for The BIG Rally.

The afternoon of pure excitement featured wiener dog races, civic and social groups, great entertainment and yummy food, Little League players and a spring training experience, former Braves’ alumi Mike Bielecki and Michael Tucker, a special appearance by “America’s Got Talent” alum and North Porter Emanne Beasha performing the National Anthem.

All in all, the afternoon was a home run!

SEE MORE PHOTOS ON PAGE 4C.

