Big and Little brothers

Big Brother and School Resource Office Jose Castellanos enjoys spending time with his Little Brother Jamari in the school-based mentoring program

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF THE SUNCOAST

NORTH PORT — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is on a mission to recruit 100 men in 100 days to mentor boys in the area.

There are currently 200 boys on a waiting list wanting to get matched with a Big Brother.

Servicemen and women, active or retired as well as veterans who are interested in becoming a mentor will be trained, screened and interviewed before being matched with a little brother in the Bigs with Badges volunteer campaign.

“Matches are made based on shared preferences and interest,” said Teresa Taft, BBBSSC community volunteer recruiter. “Once a match is made, BBBSSC will provide support throughout the match with a professional staff member.”

There are two ways to help. You can choose to be a community-based volunteer and meet with your little brother twice a month, participating in an activity that you both enjoy, or you can be a school-based mentor and meet for one hour each week at the school.

“Becoming a mentor is easy,” Taft said. “You can spend time at a sporting event, help with homework or participate in BBBSSC sponsored events.”

The organization is hoping to recruit volunteers from military, law enforcement, fire and rescue, paramedics/EMTs, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Florida National Guard and Florida Forest Services.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can call Taft at 941-331-4376 or email ttaft@bbbssun.org.

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments