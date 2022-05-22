NORTH PORT — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is on a mission to recruit 100 men in 100 days to mentor boys in the area.
There are currently 200 boys on a waiting list wanting to get matched with a Big Brother.
Servicemen and women, active or retired as well as veterans who are interested in becoming a mentor will be trained, screened and interviewed before being matched with a little brother in the Bigs with Badges volunteer campaign.
“Matches are made based on shared preferences and interest,” said Teresa Taft, BBBSSC community volunteer recruiter. “Once a match is made, BBBSSC will provide support throughout the match with a professional staff member.”
There are two ways to help. You can choose to be a community-based volunteer and meet with your little brother twice a month, participating in an activity that you both enjoy, or you can be a school-based mentor and meet for one hour each week at the school.
“Becoming a mentor is easy,” Taft said. “You can spend time at a sporting event, help with homework or participate in BBBSSC sponsored events.”
The organization is hoping to recruit volunteers from military, law enforcement, fire and rescue, paramedics/EMTs, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Florida National Guard and Florida Forest Services.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer can call Taft at 941-331-4376 or email ttaft@bbbssun.org.
