SARASOTA — In Sarasota County’s annual citizen survey, year after year, respondents have expressed more trust in their local county government than the state and federal governments.
Apparently that trust doesn’t extend to the members of the Florida Legislature, where a pair of companion bills in the senate and house would vastly erode the emergency powers of local officials, what some see as an intrusion on the home rule powers of these officials.
Sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, Senate Bill 1924, and its companion, House Bill 945 sponsored by Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, would limit local emergency orders to 10 days, and give the governor or legislature the power to override them.
Think back to 2004 when Hurricane Charley cut a devastating swath through Charlotte and DeSoto counties, and local states of emergency lasted weeks as local officials toiled to achieve normalcy in the wake of the disaster.
This legislation would place an additional burden on local officials responding to a local crisis.
“It could inhibit local government’s ability to manage a local emergency,” Rob Lewis, the county’s director of intergovernmental relations told county commissioners on March 23.
The sponsors don’t see it that way introducing the legislation this year as governments across the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have seen not only throughout the country but throughout our state different iterations of executive orders dealing with a lot of times the removal of freedom, rights, etc. when dealing with the pandemic,” Diaz told the Tampa Bay Times.
Supporting the concerns raised by local officials, the Florida Association of Counties has weighed in, stressing that the measures, if passed, would tie the hands of local officials responding to a natural disaster.
Moving along on party-line votes, the senate bill has already been passed by two committees in that chamber and but was postponed in the Rules Committee after a hearing had been scheduled for April 6. The house bill trails behind, waiting for a hearing in the State Affairs Committee.
If both bills receive favorable treatment in their respective committees, they will then be considered by the full chambers of the Florida Legislature.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
