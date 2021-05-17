NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday.
Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
The Environmental Conservancy of North Port has already purchased property in a Sarasota County auction, another parcel was donated and there are pending land gifts. And other private owners choose to keep residential land natural.
The goal is preserving connected properties, at least permanence of such habitat, and to do so “quickly and efficiently,” said the Conservancy’s founder Barbara Lockhart, recent recipient of North Port’s “Greenest Citizen Award.”
When left alone, these natural ecosystems of sand, scrub brush and certain trees thrive. It is a perfect home base for scrub jays, bobcats and tortoises. Other critters and native plants thrive within these areas, as well.
Squares on the Conservancy's “Bingo Card” game run $25 through $500. The group needs $5,000 for a North Port parcel. The idea is a portfolio of empty residential lots, creating small oases within the city's 104 square miles.
There are hundreds of lots such as the ones the Conservancy purchased in 2020. But it has submitted applications for another 150 or so available tracts, all in North Port. These candidates go to a Sarasota County agency.
Administrators with the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program, or ESLPP, select available land for parks or to preserve environmental space. The program is funded by a one-quarter mill Sarasota County property tax assessment approved by voters in 1999, and again extended in 2005 through 2029.
To date, however, few of the millions collected in the ESLPP fund have gone to North Port. Much bigger set asides, for the greater good, in many opinions, have been a priority. Sarasota County’s Walton Ranch Preserve and Deer Prairie Creek are two such places, for instance, where ESLPP dollars are spent.
But that momentum may shift to North Port as its population outpaces Sarasota County. And because North Port is getting gobbled up — 1,700 single-family home permits in 2020 — and that North Porters such as Lockhart and her circle fight for greenspace and the creatures living therein.
Preserving single land parcels “should be part of any development plan” in North Port, said Commissioner Alice White, who is also the founder of People for Trees.
North Porters, White added, “shouldn't have to get in their car and drive someplace” to view greenspace.
Details on the Environmental Conservancy of North Port are at ecnorthport.com.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
