NORTH PORT — The owners of North Port Music and Bird’s Eye Studio will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

There will be live music all day, refreshments, door prizes, free group ukulele classes and more.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” said Sarah Knapp, who co-owns the business with her husband, Steve Alper.

She said there will be a wine tasting and a string performance and bands, including the Tom Ellison Ensemble and The Bird’s Eyes Dance Band.

Some members of the North Port High School marching band will perform at 11 a.m. Saturday.

There will also be a Beatles tribute band on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Guitarist Joe Sardo will have a book-signing, Knapp said.

“He’s a very well-known, beloved musician,” she said.

The Knapps purchased the store from Sardo, who had the business at a location next to Blue Tequila.

North Port Music and Bird’s Eye Studio is at 14860 Tamiami Trail on the second floor, formerly known as Blossom Time Studios.

Knapp and Alper hope their new location will make North Port Music & Bird’s Eye Studio a gathering place for learning, music and more.

Services include music lessons, practice rooms and performance space. There is also an art gallery and a coffee bar and lounge.

“It’s a great place to come and hang out and meet other artists,” Knapp said.

The North Port Chamber of Commerce will have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday.

For more information, visit www.northportmusic.com.

