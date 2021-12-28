A fuel tanker flipped on southbound Interstate 75 at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities shut down all lanes for several hours, but one southbound lane is now open. The crash happened at mile marker 172, between the Toledo Blade Boulevard exit at 179 in North Port and Kings Highway exit 170 in Port Charlotte.
NORTH PORT — A tire blowout caused a fuel tanker truck to flip on Interstate 75 in North Port, near the Charlotte County line, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Tuesday morning.
All southbound lanes of I-75 were closed at mile marker 172, and traffic was diverted off the highway into North Port.
Some southbound traffic was allowed to merge into one lane and continue heading south late Tuesday morning.
The crash was between the Toledo Blade exit and the Kings Highway exit in Port Charlotte. Toledo Blade is exit 179, and Kings Highway is exit 170, and happened just after 5 a.m.
Troopers said the 40-year-old tanker driver from Palm Harbor was headed south in the outside lane when his truck "experienced a catastrophic failure of a tire" that sent the truck off the road onto the grassy shoulder. It hit the fence separating the highway from a wooded are there, then flipped on its right side.
Emergency workers took the driver, who was not named in the report, to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, the FHP reported.
"The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate this traffic crash. Charges pending the competition of the crash," the report states.
