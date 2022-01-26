NORTH PORT — A ban on gas-powered boat motors plying North Port canals is on commissioners' radar.
North Port commissioner debated the issue Tuesday after Commissioner Alice White pushed her colleagues to support “no-wake” zones on city-run canals, streams and creeks.
That discussion morphed to banning recreational gas-powered motors.
The issue gained steam after those on canals and near a city boat ramp complained about engine noises, boaters buzzing the canals “as fast as they could go,” said White, who proposed posting idle or “no-wake” zone signs at the Dallas White Park boat ramp, at strategic spots along city waterways.
“Guess I never noticed,” she added of the reported problem.
As the “no-wake” zone concept took hold in the discussion, Commissioner Debbie McDowell suggested an outright ban on gas-powered engines on those city-managed waterways, which total dozens of miles.
Polluting a source of city drinking water and the erosion of canal banks drove that argument, McDowell argued. Boats with combustion motors leak fuel and oil, with wake washing soil away, she added.
“That solves the 'no-wake' issue,” McDowell said.
Her colleagues agreed to push that measure forward for public hearings.
North Port commissioners can introduce ideas or issues on commission agendas. Those items are embraced or die for lack of support.
White was approached by angry homeowners along the Cocoplum Waterway, which can be accessed by the Dallas White boat ramp, she said.
Owners, White was told, will gun their boat engines, zoom around and can be a nuisance.
Similar instances with air boats are common in Southwest Florida. Those complaints generally fall on deaf ears. Air boats in DeSoto County bring tourists onto Peace River - despite a howl from neighbors.
For her part, White was less interested in “no-wake” enforcement than in educating boaters on pushing white water on a quiet canal.
“Wasn't thinking who we are going to nail,” White said of waterway ticketing by either Florida wildlife authorities or city police.
“Idle” or “no wake” signs, she said, “give a pause."
"At least they're aware of it,” she said.
Electric or trolling motors would fall outside the proposed ban, commissioners agreed Tuesday. The group noted North Port had gas-powered boats for surveys, rescues and clearing water grasses.
That irony was not lost.
"Can't tell some people no and disobey it ourselves," Commissioner Jill Luke said.
City administration will research the potential of a combustion-engine ban and return with options at a future date, City Manager Jerome Fletcher said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
