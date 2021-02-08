The third Boca Grande Film Festival — but first ever virtual — is happening Feb. 15 through Feb. 19.
This year's festival will span five days with a diverse selection of films and documentaries, viewable through an online film hub. To keep the festival vibe alive, there will be a socially distanced gathering on opening night, drive-in film locations and a live drive-in concert at the closing reception.
"We can hardly wait for the third-annual Boca Grande Film Festival and to connect with the community through the power of cinema," said Debbie Frank, program director at the Friends of Boca Grande, host of the event.
"One of the main benefits of our festival being virtual this year is the ability to extend our reach and accessibility, giving people locally and even all over the country the chance to engage."
The opening drive-in movie feature is "H Is For Happiness," and it will be premiered at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 at the Friends of Boca Grande pavilion, 131 First St. West, Boca Grande.
This year the kick-off drive-in movie is exclusive to premiere passholders.
Socially distanced spaces are available for golf carts or lawn chairs.
A "Jazzy Night Under The Stars" with the Dan Miller-Lew Gatto quartet will take place at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19. at the Friends pavilion.
Premiere passholders will be invited for a night of jazz under the stars.
"Another benefit is that you can watch the films when you want and even more than once if you prefer, with on-demand access, throughout the festival window," Frank said. "Funds raised from the event will help us achieve our mission to present outstanding cultural and educational programs."
Attendees can stay engaged by casting a vote for each film and participating in exclusive virtual events that will be announced throughout the festival.
The virtual pass includes 11 films and costs $300.
The $500 premier pass includes access to all 11 films, admission to opening and closing festivities and a lawn chair or golf cart space for up to four people.
To purchase a pass, call the Friends of Boca Grande at 941-964-0827.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.