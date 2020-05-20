NORTH PORT — North Port police investigators say they have found the body of a 58-year-old North Port woman reported missing earlier this month.
According to police, shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday members of the Peace River K9 Search and Rescue team found human remains where they were searching for Theresa Williams.
The body was in a wooded lot, with possessions believed to belong to Williams, west of the Willow Creek Apartments complex on the 6800 block of Willow Creek Circle where she had lived.
The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office will work to confirm the identity of the body.
North Port police investigators Wednesday said there were no signs of foul play. And there were no indications how Williams got to the spot where she was found.
