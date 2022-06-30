Wendy L. Hanleck in an undated photo provided by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Wendy L. Hanleck’s 2015 Silver Chevy Spark was last spotted on Hillsborough Boulevard heading toward Internet 75 on Monday, June 20
The scene from where human remains were found in a car belonging to a woman.
NORTH PORT — The body found in a remote area of North Port is that of a woman who was reported missing last week, North Port Police confirmed Thursday.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies reported Wendy Hanleck, 45, missing last week.
Hanleck, who lived at Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte, was last seen June 23 at her home, according to CCSO.
She was likely in North Port, bulletins from CCSO stated.
Her 2015 Silver Chevrolet Spark was last spotted on Hillsborough Boulevard heading toward Interstate 75 on Monday, June 20, North Port police said.
Search crews from several agencies looked for Hanleck, who investigators said was "endangered."
On Wednesday, her car was found in some woods just over the Charlotte County line in rural North Port, off Serris Drive, human remains inside.
“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” said North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor in a statement Wednesday.
