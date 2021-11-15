NORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library are hosting a “Fill-A-Bag for $5” sale at the used bookstore today through Friday, Nov. 20.
Items featured in the sale include all donated hard and soft-cover books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and magazines.
There will also be a special sale bonus: the first three folks who join Friends of Shannon Staub will receive a gift valued at $20, a Friends of the Shannon Staub Public Library cookbook in a handcrafted, hand-painted, tote signed by local artist Cathy Girouard.
Individual annual memberships are $25, $30 for families, and $100 for businesses.
Friends members make a difference by underwriting most of the expenses for library programs for toddlers, school kids, teens, adults, and seniors.
The Friends’ December sale begins on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30.
“We’re observing the ‘Four Gift Rule’ for kids at the holidays,” said Judy Savela, board member. “One thing they want, one thing they need, one thing they wear, one thing they read. So all children’s books (limit 10) are half price, or fill a bag for $10. No limits on children’s CDs, DVDs and puzzles.”
Shannon Staub Public Library is on the Suncoast Technical College campus at 4675 Career Lane, I-75 exit 179, Cranberry at Toledo Blade Boulevard. For more information, visit www.friendsofsspl.org. For more information about the book sale, call 941-861-1765.
The bookstore accepts cash, checks, credit cards and donations.
