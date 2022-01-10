Among the fighters and trainers at Kid Kelly Boxing in North Port are Max Anderson, left, Jonathan Ortiz, Kelly Colome, Isaac Reyes, Steven Colome and Jeudy Colome. Some of these boxers appear Jan. 22 at the Guiding Future Champions event at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Steven Colome, left, is pictured at a November tournament. The North Port teen fights as a light heavyweight. He attends college in Philadelphia between visits to his hometown.
NORTH PORT — The sport of boxing is half about climbing into the ring and curbing your fears.
The other half is taking that first punch, said Kelly Colome, owner of Kid Kelly Boxing in North Port.
“That's a lesson in life,” Colome said of his metaphor to success, in and out of the ring.
That thinking plays out Jan. 22 in North Port, with Colome's Kid Kelly Boxing hosting his Guiding Future Champions event at the George Mullen Activity Center.
The championship has North Port boxers, others from around the state, mostly kids and all amateurs, some with a national ranking. That card includes Jonathan Ortiz, a fifth-grader at Cranberry Elementary School who boxes at 75 pounds in the PeeWee division.
He and his teammates had a successful showing at the Florida Police Athletic League State Boxing Championship in November. That event in East Palatka near St. Augustine was a step or two into Ortiz's time as a boxer, he said.
“I was sort of nervous,” he said. “Then they ring the bell … and you fight.”
Another Kid Kelly fighter in East Palatka was Steven Colome, 19, of North Port. He alternates between Florida and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, studying marketing, training in both places, he said.
Boxing, he said, isn't necessarily malicious, but more of a job, the fighters like chess pieces.
“You're thinking hit, don't get hit,” he said, adding that any sport is great for school kids.
“You practice every day,” he said.
Boxing had gained ground in the last years, with Kelly Colome's Kid Kelly Boxing in town for about four years. A busy day in the gym might have 30 fighters practicing, with parents and friends observing outside the ring. The North Port Boxing Club also had a “Punching for Parkinsons” benefit last May.
Kid Kelly boxers train and fight in protective gear, skirmishing for three rounds. Younger boxers ooze a composure outside their age.
Which can translate to a passion for others things, for example, as Kelly Colome couldn't recall a day his son had missed school.
"He talks to those kids," Commissioner Jill Luke said after a recent visit to the North Port gym, watching Kelly Colome with his young boxers.
"It's not just fighting … it's about learning how to be proper citizens. (Boxing) discipline is far beyond people's imaginations."
George Mullen Activity Center is at 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Details on the Jan. 22 boxing event are at 941-888-4248.
