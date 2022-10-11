Two area Boys & Girls Club facilities were significantly damaged by Hurricane Ian - and organizations are shifting resources to try to provide after-school care for children.
The Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club building in North Port has severe damage, and the Englewood Boys & Girls Club is "on the ground," organizers said.
Sarasota County Schools is stepping in to help with North Port.
Tracey Cardenas, the district’s Director of Early Learning/Prekindergarten, said elementary schools will offer "after care" services. These are scheduled to continue once schools reopen, according to district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy.
Sarasota County Schools in Venice and north through Sarasota started Monday. Schools in North Port and Englewood Elementary School are planned to reopen Monday, Oct. 17.
"The Boys & Girls Club and Girls Inc. have already opened additional spaces for families in Venice and Sarasota," Whealy said in an email.
There is not another site in North Port as of Tuesday.
"They are enrolling current members and accepting others on a case by case basis (limited capacity) at the Venice site this week and next week," Whealy added. "The children attending Boys & Girls Club from North Port are being dropped off by parents at the present time."
The district will continue to review transportation considerations for North Port families, Whealy said.
"The district continues to partner with outside agencies in problem-solving for childcare in South County for next week. Updates will be provided to families as the district receives information from these community partnerships."
For other programs offered in the community, people can contact Brigid Kolowith, director of programs and integration, Sarasota Early Learning Coalition, at 941-954-4830.
ENGLEWOOD SITE
Monica Luna, resource development director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, said the Port Charlotte Building received minor damage.
"But our Englewood facility is on the ground," Luna said. "We opened yesterday in Port Charlotte for full day programs (from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) — we are bringing Englewood kids to our club in Port Charlotte and doing our best to find a temporary location in Englewood."
