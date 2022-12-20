The North Port Boys & Girls Club after Hurricane Ian

The North Port Boys & Girls Club after Hurricane Ian.

 Sun PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN EMRICH

VENICE — The Gulf Coast Community Foundation will provide $1 million to help rebuild the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club in North Port.

The Foundation's Board of Directors announced the commitment in a press release Tuesday, along with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties. The funding will be distributed over three years.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

