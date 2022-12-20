VENICE — The Gulf Coast Community Foundation will provide $1 million to help rebuild the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club in North Port.
The Foundation's Board of Directors announced the commitment in a press release Tuesday, along with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties. The funding will be distributed over three years.
Bill Sadlo, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs, thanked the Foundation as a long-time partner for its aid in recovering from Hurricane Ian.
“With this new facility, we can transform the way in which our organization serves the growing North Port community, by providing access to critical resources and ensuring a greater impact through innovative programming designed to help youth discover their full potential,” Sadlo said in the release.
The Gene Matthews Club on South Biscayne Drive, suffered heavy damage in Hurricane Ian, with an uprooted tree and a damaged roof visible on the property.
Foundation President and CEO Mark Prichett told The Daily Sun on Tuesday that the Matthews Club was identified early on as a major priority for recovery.
“Since day one when Hurricane Ian made landfall, our Gulf Coast team and donors have quickly and effectively responded to help our devastated families and businesses,” Prichett said in the press release. “We cannot let up as we move toward the recovery and rebuilding stages of this historic catastrophe.”
The Gene Matthews Club opened its doors in 1997, serving the families of North Port and surrounding communities.
Prior to the storm, the club provided over 450 children and teens with "award-winning programs," the press release noted, "that empower them to get good grades, become leaders, practice healthy habits, and create plans for success after high school."
Since the storm, children who normally attended the North Port location have been taken in by locations in Venice and Sarasota. Those who normally went to the Englewood location were taken in by neighboring Port Charlotte.
The first grant to the Boys & Girls Club of $230,000 was announced on Dec. 14, as part of a region-wide recovery program from Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Other grant recipients include the Venice Theatre, Gulf Coast Partnership, and Veterans Outreach.
