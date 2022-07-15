NORTH PORT — In an effort to help children learn to read, United Way Suncoast launched a multi-year funding commitment for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, the organizations announced this week.
United Way Suncoast kicked off its new fiscal year on July 1 by initiating the distribution of a three-year grant that will deliver $300,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs, a release stated.
The funding will help the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club in North Port, as well as the nonprofit’s clubs in Venice, Sarasota and Arcadia.
“The funds to support our Grade-Level Reading program,” it said. “The purpose of the program is to ensure club members are achieving grade-level benchmarks in reading/language arts and are on-track for on-time grade advancement.”
Its staff will assist members in “high-yield literacy activities, including leisure reading, writing activities, discussions with staff, helping others, homework help, tutoring and games that develop young people’s cognitive skills.”
BGCSDC President/CEO
Bill Sadlo, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, was thankful and excited about the support, according to the news release.
“One of the most important tools we can equip our young people with is the power of reading,” Sadlo stated. “Reading unlocks the world and all of its possibilities but it has to happen early.”
He noted it is in early years that students can start to fall behind, making it more difficult to catch up on their education.
“That is why we are thrilled to have this three-year commitment from United Way Suncoast that ensures the sustainability of this program for our youngest club members so we can continue to do what we do best: help every club member reach their full potential,” he stated.
United Way Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff stated there was a request to change to multi-year funding from its “strategic community partners,” noting “the reasons are clear.” The normal procedure is to apply for nonprofits to apply for United Way grants each year.
The new multi-year designation will streamline that process.
“It’ll create trends and allow us to measure true impact,” Muroff stated in the news release. “It’ll reduce the strain of the application process for the partners and UWS, and it’ll strengthen our ability to tell stories and fundraise.”
Third-grade reading scores took a hit during the last three years, with dropping scores blamed on disruptions by the COVID pandemic, according to reports produced by the state Department of Education.
For more information, visit bgcsdc.org or www.unitedwaysuncoast.org.
