FILE PHOTO Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper was a hit among crowd goers at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park during the Grilled Cheese Festival a year ago. Several restaurants announced for Wellen Park will bring more tasty reasons for folks to check out the area.
FILE PHOTO Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper was a hit among crowd goers at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park during the Grilled Cheese Festival a year ago. Several restaurants announced for Wellen Park will bring more tasty reasons for folks to check out the area.
NORTH PORT — The Atlanta Braves announced its spring training schedule Monday for the 2023 Grapefruit League season.
Play begins Feb. 25 with a home-opener against the Boston Red Sox. Single-game tickets will go on sale Nov. 12.
The Braves will play 16 games at CoolToday Park in North Port, with three against the Red Sox and two against the Tampa Bay Rays.
They will also play home games against the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, the Detroit Tigers, and both the National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies and American League Champion Houston Astros.
There is also a World Baseball Classic game set for March 8.
All games start at 1:05 p.m., except for two night games. The March 7 Red Sox game and the March 18 Phillies game are set for 6:05 p.m. starts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.