Anterra Brown, left, and Alaina Kitts are visited by the Easter bunny at the Olde World Restaurant sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of North Port and the restaurant. Children ate pancakes for free and received a basket filled with goodies.
Isabella Nino, 8, a Glenallen Elementary School student, smiles after receiving a basket from the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
sun photos by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Domonique Covel, holds little Jasper, 10 months, after meeting the bunny and receiving a basket
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Glenallen Elementary School student Aimee Byrom, 11, smiles after receiving an Easter basket from the Kiwanis Club at the breakfast with the bunny at the Olde World Restaurant.
NORTH PORT — More than 150 children were recently given Easter baskets and a free breakfast with the bunny by the Kiwanis Club of North Port in conjunction with the Olde World Restaurant.
The next free event sponsored by the Kiwanis is a Pet and Wildlife Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
It will focus on being a good pet owner, hurricane prep for pets, calming a pet during a bad storm or fireworks, adoptions (guinea pig to dogs), a pet blessing, owner/pet lookalike contest and K-9 demonstration.
