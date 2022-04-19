NORTH PORT — More than 150 children were recently given Easter baskets and a free breakfast with the bunny by the Kiwanis Club of North Port in conjunction with the Olde World Restaurant.

The next free event sponsored by the Kiwanis is a Pet and Wildlife Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.

It will focus on being a good pet owner, hurricane prep for pets, calming a pet during a bad storm or fireworks, adoptions (guinea pig to dogs), a pet blessing, owner/pet lookalike contest and K-9 demonstration.

