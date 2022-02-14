NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's office released a complete autopsy report on the remains of Brian Laundrie on Monday that show most of his bones were found at the scene, but little else of his body.
Laundrie was listed as the only "person of interest" in the missing person and later homicide case of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, Laundrie's former fiance. Petito's family reported her missing when she disappeared during a van trip the two were taking in the Western United States.
Laundrie returned to his family's home in North Port driving Petito's van, but she was not with him.
His remains were later found in the Big Slough near the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek, just outside North Port city limits.
The report states that the body — which had earlier been ruled a suicide by gunshot wound to the head — had been disturbed by "canines such as feral dogs and coyotes and rodents and raccoons," the report states.
The gun found nearby was a .38 caliber short-barrel revolver, the report state. Also found nearby were a variety of personal effects, including a hand-written note and a type of backpack with a type of journal inside it.
Laundrie was wearing a red baseball cap with the logo "MOAB Coffee Roasters," a coffee shop in Utah. Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito were stopped by police in Moab following a report of a fight between the two. They were later released.
