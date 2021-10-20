Brian Laundrie search: Human remains, backpack, notebook found in Myakkahatchee Park

NORTH PORT — The FBI confirmed Wednesday that they found items belonging to Brian Laundrie along with human remains in the Carlton Reserve near North Port.
The area where the items were found had been under water during earlier searches, but were uncovered as the ground dried out.
“Earlier today, investigators have found what appeared to be human remains, along with personal items such as a backpack and a notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie,” said Michael McPherson, the FBI special agent in charge.
Laundrie’s parents helped law enforcement find the items on a trail Brian frequented, according to their attorney.
McPherson would not confirm if the remains were those of Brian Laundrie, who the FBI is calling “a person of interest in the murder” of his girlfriend, Gabriella Petito, whose body was found last month in Wyoming. He also didn’t comment on the condition of the remains or the noteboook.
“I know you have a lot of questions, but we don’t have all the answers yet. We are working diligently to get those answers for you,” he said.
Law enforcement spent much of the day inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which is also the North Port entry point for the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve, just across a canal in Sarasota County.
While much of the forensics equipment was set up under tents in the Myakkahatchee Park, police confirmed the remains and the personal items were found in the Carlton Reserve.
North Port Police and the FBI headed to the park early in the day, following a call from the attorney from the Laundrie family.
The park had been closed to the public for more than a month as the search for Brian Laundrie continued. City officials reopened the park to the public Tuesday, but was shut down again Wednesday.
Steve Bertolino, Laundrie family attorney, said Brian Laundrie’s parents had been in the park earlier Wednesday.
“Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be,” he said in a statement. “Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments.”
Earlier in the day, Bertolino alerted the media that the Laundries were in the reserve and had been in contact with law enforcement.
“Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian,” Bertonlino said in a statement early Wednesday that was shared on Twitter.
“The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of the area.”
North Port Police and the FBI were joined by other agencies. As the day went by, vehicles that arrived included the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile command center, and a truck from the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office sent its human detection K-9 and two deputy spotters.
Law enforcement has been searching for Brian Laundrie since his girlfriend, Gabrielle Petito, 22, was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11.
North Port police tried to contact him that night at the home of his parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port, but the family told officers to contact Bertolino, whose office is in New York.
Police quickly named Brian Laundrie a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.
The following week, Brian Laundrie’s parents reported him missing, saying they hadn’t seen him since Sept. 13, and he had been headed to the Myakkahatchee park, or possibly the adjoining J. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve
Gabby Petito’s remains were found in a Wyoming national forest on Sept. 19. A coroner there said she was strangled to death and her body was left outdoors for three or four weeks.
Petito and Laundry had been together in a cross-country van trip through the summer, but Petito’s parents lost track of her and reported her missing
Laundrie returned from the trip on Sept. 1, driving Petito’s Ford van.
Brian Laundrie is also the subject of an FBI warrant, charged with bank fraud, according to FBI Denver authorities. A grand jury indicted Laundrie for “use of unauthorized access devices” after she died, according to FBI statements.
The warrant is “related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” the FBI stated.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were involved in an incident Aug. 12 near Arches National Park.
Body camera footage from Moab City Police, and the subsequent release of the 911 call, suggest different situations were considered.
A 911 caller said Laundrie had been slapping Petito. A Moab City Police officer pulled over the couple just outside Arches National Park and said on the video he had seen her slapping him.
As authorities continued their nationwide search for Brian Laundrie, more details emerged about his activities before or around the time of her death.
The Laundrie family confirmed that Laundrie flew out of Salt Lake City to Tampa on Aug. 17, five days after he and Petito encountered police in Moab, Utah, on their van journey out west.
Laundrie then spent six days in Florida, and returned to Utah to join Petito, his attorney said.
“Brian flew home to Tampa from SLC (Salt Lake City Airport) on 08/17 and returned to SLC on 08/23 to rejoin Gabby,” Steve Bertolino said in a statement. “To my knowledge, Brian and Gabby paid for the flights as they were sharing expenses. Brian flew home to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip.”
Petito spoke to her mother on Aug. 24, a day after Laundrie’s attorney says he went back to Utah. The following day, Gabby Petito was “last known to be in Grand Teton, Wyoming” and “heading to Yellowstone National Park,” according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help search for her.
Laundrie’s parents then reported the 23-year-old missing on Sept. 17, saying they hadn’t seen him since Sept. 14. The FBI and law enforcement agencies around the country have sought him ever since. They later amended that time frame through their attorney, saying he actually left Sept. 13.
They said he drove a Ford Mustang out to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to go for a hike. Authorities towed that car away Sept. 20 and returned it Sept. 23.
Wabasso Avenue neighbors, Charlene and William Guthrie, told Fox News they saw Laundrie and his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, leave for a short trip on Sept. 11 — the day Petito’s family reported her missing.
It is unknown if he returned with them.
The Laundries have not spoken to the media.
Portions of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and Carlton Reserve will remain closed to the public, McPherson said. “This is an active and complex investigation and we will ask the public to maintain distance from any law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles and other related activity for the safety of the public and to protect the integrity of our work
“We appreciate the tremendous support from the public and continue to ask for your assistance for bringing this investigation to a close.”
Anyone with information about the case should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
Staff writers Craig Garrett and Elaine Allen-Emrich contributed to this report.
