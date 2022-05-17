Reporters and onlookers stood near the couple’s front door to get a glimpse inside the Wabasso Avenue home of Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie. Various entities have offered rewards for anyone who helps law enforcement find Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in his girlfriend Gabby Petitio’s disappearance.
Gabrielle Petito in an Instagram photo with boyfriend Brian Laundrie.
INSTAGRAM PHOTO
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Brian Laundrie at a traffic stop in Moab, Utah, in August.
NORTH PORT — The parents of Brian Laundrie have again asked a judge to dismiss a civil suit filed by the parents of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
Attorneys for Roberta and Chris Laundrie filed a new motion May 13 made public this week.
It contends Petito's parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, have not proved their case. It asks for compensation for damages incurred by the family in the death of their daughter in 2021.
Gabby Petito was reported missing in September. Her body was found a week later in Wyoming at a remote campsite, a victim of strangulation, investigators say. Before she died, she and Brian Laundrie were traveling the western United States in a van, camping and posting videos of their experiences on social media.
Brian Laundrie returned to his parents' home in North Port before her body was found. His own body was found dead a few miles away from his parents' home in rural Sarasota County in October. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot, investigators said.
The Laundries, according to the suit by Gabby Petito's parents, knew Brian had killed their daughter, then helped cover up what happened and tried to help him get out of the country.
Both sets of parents have filed motions since the initial complaint, bolstering their side of the argument.
The Laundries' recent motion contends Petito's parents have still not proven their case.
“The amended complaint did not aver any new facts or cite any law that would support the legally baseless claim," the Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement released to media this week. "We are confident our current motion to dismiss the amended complaint will be granted.”
Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt tried to contact Christopher and Roberta Laundrie when they realized their daughter was missing, however the Laundries wouldn't answer questions and blocked cellphone calls and text messages.
Laundrie’s parents, according to that March 11 lawsuit, “exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”
The Laundries have asserted they were not obligated to say anything, as is their constitutional right.
If the case is not dismissed and the two parties cannot come to a settlement, a jury trial is tentatively set for Aug 14.
Staff writer Craig Garrett contributed to this report.
