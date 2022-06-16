NORTH PORT — North Port public works will close Price Boulevard for a stretch between Salford and Cranberry boulevards next week.
The problem is a bridge over a drainage canal that was weakened during recent rains. A car crash near the bridge on June 6 revealed the soil alongside the roadway was soft, meaning a weakness underneath.
"The issue that we had a couple weeks ago highlighted some erosion issues around the bridge that goes over the MacCaughey Waterway," said Billy Carlson, community outreach coordinator for North Port. "A contractor is being brought in to do some pre-emptive work to ensure the long-term safety of the bridge."
Beginning Monday, Price Boulevard will be closed for one week, he said. City officials recommended several detours to the busy east-west road that connects several neighborhoods, shopping centers and recreation facilities.
One alternative would be to Interstate 75 between the Toledo Blade and Sumter Boulevard exits. U.S. 41 is another alternate route.
For those who do not want to travel on the highway, Tropicaire Boulevard is also an east-west alternative to Price.
"While we understand this closure will be inconvenient for everyone, this work is being done now to ensure the safety of the bridge and we appreciate your patience while this work is being done," Carlson said in an email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.