For the past seven years, Linda Zick has organized the Senior Santa Project, where friends and acquaintances visit, entertain and deliver presents to residents of North Port Rehab and Nursing Center, The Springs at South Biscayne, North Port Pines and The Gardens of North Port. This year was no exception, as she and her group brightened the holiday for dozens of residents of these facilities. 

