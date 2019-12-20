For the past seven years, Linda Zick has organized the Senior Santa Project, where friends and acquaintances visit, entertain and deliver presents to residents of North Port Rehab and Nursing Center, The Springs at South Biscayne, North Port Pines and The Gardens of North Port. This year was no exception, as she and her group brightened the holiday for dozens of residents of these facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.