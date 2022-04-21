NORTH PORT — If the city wants certain businesses in town, it'll need bait, or incentives, a committee made of up residents recommends.
The five-member Economic Development Advisory Board decided that waiving or deferring impact fees on new construction for select businesses would work best, its members said of those and other incentives.
It's a continuation of such talk at City Hall on enticing executives and entrepreneurs to locate in North Port.
Related in the last year is the issue of bumping impact fees for new housing and commercial projects.
But select businesses such as technology or manufacturing, which pay better wages and hire more workers, would be eligible for incentives.
House builders had complained impact fee hikes would price them out of North Port.
North Port will add some 16,000 residents in the next decade, if trends continue. But how to pay for that growth — the roads, public safety and new parks — is the question.
The city in March 2021 had bumped impact fees 25%. That number was 100% of an impact fee study from 2011.
Government and schools charge impact fees to commercial and residential builders.
The idea is in anticipation of greater demand on fire-rescue, law enforcement, parks and recreation, government buildings, solid waste and transportation services.
But Florida lawmakers had since limited impact fee increases, which had municipalities or schools that raised them explaining a “demonstrated need” in a report to the state, or proving why.
And the explanations were high hurdles, North Port commissioners learned. The five members wrestle with that issue in coming weeks.
The heart of transitioning from a full bedroom community has been luring business to North Port, especially big-ticket companies with good pay and lots of jobs, according to the direction of talks.
It's estimated that up 90% of city workers exit town for executive, white-collar or better paying jobs.
“Incentives have to be in the pot,” said Mel Thomas, director of North Port's Economic Development division and liaison to the Economic Development Advisory Board.
The Advisory Board on Tuesday tweaked a pending city ordinance on impact fees.
The ordinance would collapse eligibility categories, lift restrictions on who's hired — residents versus outsiders — grant supplemental points to corporations opening worker day cares to the public, and for the business showing environmental or community value.
The members agreed to that in a 5-0 vote. Deferrals would run up to 10 years.
Waivers would be subsidized by taxpayers.
The board's recommendations head to the city commission, which has pending workshops and public sessions on impact fees and other issues. Those recommendations are not binding.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
