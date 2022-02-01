NORTH PORT - You can show off your pup and earn some bragging rights at the 2022 Woofstock in North Port.
The annual event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Canine Club, 6700 Appomattox Drive.
Humans and their dogs will have the chance to browse vendor booths, taste test treats for both people and dogs, watch K-9 demonstrations, mingle with other dogs and dog lovers, and participate in games and contests. Prizes will be awarded throughout the event. Admission and parking are free.
Attendees are encouraged to bring some pet food to donate. The city will be collecting these items and will give them all to a local pet shelter. Adoptable dogs looking for their "'fur’ever" home will also be onsite at Woofstock.
Laura Ansel, marketing and engagement coordinator for North Port, said this is the third year of Woofstock
"We are thrilled that it has continued to grow every year," Ansel said. "We do suggest attendees bring their wallets though, as merchandise and food vendors will be on site in addition to informational booths and adoptable dogs from local rescues."
All dogs in attendance must be vaccinated, display current tags, and be on a leash throughout the event. Handlers must be at least 18 years old. Any dog displaying aggressive behavior toward people or other dogs will be immediately removed from the park by its handler. Handlers are responsible for removing and disposing of dog waste.
To prepare for this event, the Canine Club will be closed Thursday until the event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The Canine Club will be open all day, without a routine maintenance closure, Wednesday.
Sponsorships for this event are available and offer organizations the opportunity to reach members of the dog- loving community. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Sponsor or call Laura at 941-429-7143.
The city is seeking vendors and exhibitors for Woofstock. All vendors and exhibitors must have a canine or pet theme to their message and/or products and services. Government and nonprofit vendor spaces are free - with no sales and/or food and beverage distribution. Vendors and exhibitors will be responsible for their own tables, tents and chairs.
