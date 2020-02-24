UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. - Charlotte County fire officials say the Rotonda Sands fire is now under control. Several homes were evacuated, but no homes were lost. There were no injuries reported.
UPDATE 2:35 p.m. - Firefighters from the Manatee County Strike Team have arrived just now to help Charlotte and Lee County firefighters.
UPDATE: 2:29 p.m. - Firefighting crews from the Lee County strike team have been arriving in West Charlotte County to help local firefighters battle a 60-acre brush fire. Crews from the Lee County, San Carlos Park, Estero, Iona, Fort Myers Beach fire departments have arrived and are being deployed, joining firefighters from Charlotte County, Englewood Fire District and the North Port Fire Department.
The fire was headed toward Boundary Boulevard in Rotonda West.
UPDATE: 2:03 P.M. - The fire in the Rotonda Sands area of western Charlotte County is still out of control. Firefighters are hampered by gusting winds and the fire is about 60 acres. Some homes have been evacuated. Traffic has also become a problem. Officials are asking people to stay away from the area.
UPDATE 1:10 p.m.: Charlotte County Fire-EMS has set up a command post at Harness and Masthead roads in South Gulf Cove. They are asking people to stay away from the area.
Firefighters are battling a rapidly moving brushfire in West Charlotte County. Structures are being threatened near Brig Circle South and Harness Road, and evacuations have been ordered for some residents.
12:59 p.m. update: The Brig Circle South fire in the Rotonda Lakes/Rotonda Heights area has been moving and challenging firefighters. Some residents have been evacuated. Charlotte County Sheriff's Aviation Unit is assisting with firefighting efforts.
12:37 p.m. update: Fire crews from the Division of Forestry are assisting along with local agencies.
12:32 p.m. update: Mayday call issued for "an unaccounted for firefighter," but he was quickly located quickly.
