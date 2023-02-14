NORTH PORT — A section of a popular walking and biking trail remains temporarily closed due a wildfire within the Deer Prairie Creek Preserve in Sarasota County.
Part of the preserve contains the North Port Connector, a link to the county’s Legacy Trail that now runs from North Port at West Price Boulevard to the city of Sarasota.
A sizable wildfire Sunday impacted some 20 acres near North Port’s section of the Legacy Trail and had temporarily closed it. Reopening that section was unclear Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, in Charlotte County, areas were smoky Tuesday because of a 620-acre controlled burn at the Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management area, officials stated.
The burn area was located southeast of Punta Gorda, in Charlotte and Lee counties.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesman Todd Dunn said the winds blew the smoke west into Charlotte County.
Back near North Port, the Sunday fire was within a vast area acquired in the early 2000s by Sarasota County and the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Firefighters with North Port Fire Rescue, Charlotte County and Englewood encircled the Schewe Tract within the Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, keeping it from reaching nearby housing, a North Port spokesperson said, advising the fire is an added threat in Florida’s dry season.
Deer Prairie Creek is some 10,000 acres of pine flatwoods, prairie hammock and wetlands. The North Connector opened in September. It is managed by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.
“We haven’t had a whole lot of rain,” North Port’s Madison Heid said of why the wildfire likely spread quickly.
Sarasota County commissioners, recreation management and construction executives were in North Port in June 2021 joining city officials for ground-breaking of the North Port Connector.
An extension of the countywide Legacy Trail, at completion it became 30 total miles of biking and walkways in the county. Lengthening the Connector to Warm Mineral Springs in North Port is being considered in future plans.
Those 4 paved miles in North Port, which trailheads at the Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, are part of a $65 million trails project funded in a 2018 voter referendum. The North Port Connector is the first extension of the Legacy Trail in south county.
The bigger picture is linking Florida in a rails-to-trails movement of walking and biking trails. Many are converted rail lines — as is true in Venice — crisscrossing the state, linking cities, providing transportation routes, drawing visitors and boosting eco-tourism.
Some 400,000 annual users reportedly use the Legacy Trail that connects Sarasota, Osprey, Nokomis, Venice, South Venice and now North Port.
Legacy Trail users can check for updates at scgov.net.
