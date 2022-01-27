It just might be cold enough to snow this weekend in parts of Southwest Florida — but you probably won't be seeing any flurries, meteorologists say.
"It's not going to snow but it will feel like it could," said Bob Harrigan, chief meteorologist with WWSB, ABC-7 in Sarasota. "It'll be the coldest air we've seen since 2018, when we got down to 30 degrees at SRQ airport."
He said to expect potentially freezing temperatures in North Port, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, and Arcadia.
"Inland areas will be the coldest," he said.
Harrigan advised people to monitor the weather over the weekend.
"It will be the coldest on Sunday morning and the wind chills will be brutal," he said. "It will feel like the upper 20s. Saturday night will be in the 30s with 25 mile per hour winds — that takes the heat away from your body, so people should 'layer it up' to stay warm."
Cover plants, keep pets inside and be careful with space heaters, Harrington said.
The National Weather Service calls for a hard freeze when temperatures drop to 28 Fahrenheit or lower for an extended period — usually at least a couple of hours — which can kill most crops and or patio plants.
Expect 10 mph winds on Sunday. Monday will be a cold, frosty morning. As the winds die down, it will warm into the 60s.
"The Nor'easter is what is driving the cold air south," Harrington said. "It's an Arctic air mass. We don't see that often, but this one will."
SOME SHELTER
Sarasota County announced Thursday that cold weather shelters would be open for those in need.
In South County, a cold weather shelter will open at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter will open at 5 p.m. both days and close the following mornings, said Drew Winchester, a spokesperson for Sarasota County in an email to the Daily Sun.
Charlotte County had not made a decision Thursday to open cold weather shelters for the homeless.
Brian Gleason, spokesperson for Charlotte County, said it is likely a shelter would open, and county officials are working with the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition to coordinate efforts.
THINGS TO DO
Despite the cold forecast, very few weekend events are canceled.
The Charlotte County Fair will start off its 10-day run tonight (Friday) and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 6 at the Charlotte County Fair Grounds on State Road 776. Coffee and cocoa will likely be selling well.
The Englewood Beer Fest and the 11th Annual Charlotte Harbor Chili, Beer, and Blues Fest are still a go for Saturday.
The city of North Port did postpone its outdoor showing of the feature film "Boss Baby: Family Business," which was set for Friday night, because of the weather. (It's been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 on the City Green in front of City Hall.)
North Port utilities posted on social media that residents may want to cover and protect water backflow devices over the weekend due to temperatures dropping to freezing levels.
People who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.
Fire officials are advising people to be careful heating their homes, since the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather.
If you like this kind of weather, there's good news: Another cold front is expected late next week, Harrigan said.
