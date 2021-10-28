Bucs player gives autographed game jersey to local girl

NORTH PORT - Byron "Bo" Kennedy isn't the only one who left Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers game with an unexpected gift from the team.
Kennedy received a $1,000 team store gift card, game passes, signed jerseys, a game ball and other items after returning the football Tom Brady used to throw his 600th career touchdown pass. Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans mistakenly tossed the football to the 29-year-old fan, and that was Kennedy's reward for giving it back.
Meanwhile, seconds after the Bucs game with the Bears ended, Theresa Garofalo received a gift of her own.
The 11-year-old North Port girl received a signed No. 7 jersey, delivered specially from Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.
She had been in the front row, near the end zone, watching with her father, Dave, and older brother David Jr., 15, when Fournette spotted her as he warmed up before the game. He pointed her out.
He was looking for her. Then after the game, he found her, pulled off his jersey and handed it to her.
The Heron Creek Middle School student cried for about an hour.
Theresa's story actually started the week before when the Bucs were playing the Miami Dolphins. She was with her father at that game as well.
They had watched as Fournette scored a touchdown and ran toward the stands with the ball, looking for a worthy fan to toss it to.
Fournette spotted Dave Garofalo, who always wears his Pasco County fire captain's helmet to games. He was begging the player to toss the ball to Theresa Garofalo.
Fournette ran toward them and did just that.
But then, an interception. A man standing next to her reached out and grabbed the ball for himself.
David Garafolo, who was recording everything with his cellphone, asked the man for the football.
"I said, 'Come on, are you going to give it to Theresa?' But he didn't," Garofalo said.
The man kept the football, saying Fournette "handed" it to him.
The Garafalos left without the ball.
"When Theresa and I were driving to North Port, she seemed a little let down," Garofalo said. "She didn't understand why a grown up would not give her the ball.
"I decided right then, no matter what the cost I was making it right for her," he said.
Garofalo called a friend at Palm Beach Autographs. He sent him the video and asked if someone could get it to Fournette's representatives.
"I told him I would make a donation to his charity," said Garofalo, a lifelong Bucs fan. "Fournette must have seen the video because he knew where we were sitting and handed Theresa his jersey and gave her a high-five. I told him I loved him and thanked him."
Fournette later posted a video of him giving Theresa the jersey, writing "Thank you God for using me."
"I had no idea it was going to be a game-worn jersey," Garofalo said.
His daughter said she didn't know what was coming either.
"I felt so special that he gave it to me and he could have given it to any other kid, that's why I cried and I kept crying in the truck," Theresa Garofalo said. "I can't believe an NFL player actually singled me out, he made my whole 11 years that I was born."
Theresa said she won't wear the jersey.
"My dad is getting it framed and I will keep it in my room forever until I die and then give it to my kids — but only if they are Bucs' fans," she said. "If they aren't Bucs fans, I want it put it in my casket with me."
Theresa said she would like to thank Fournette for making her feel "so special."
"If I met him again, I would tell him I pray for him every day and I look forward to seeing him at every game that I go to, and I will always cheer him on and he is my favorite," she said.
The all "A" student won't be at the next Bucs home game against the New York Giants at Monday Night Football.
"It's a school night," Dave Garofalo said. "I love her very much, but I have to draw the line somewhere. I think the fact that Tom Brady liked Lenny Fournette's post about Theresa was another pretty great gift for her this football season. It may have been as cool for her at her age as it was for Bo Kennedy."
Garofalo said while Theresa loves Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Tom Brady, now, for sure, Fournette "is her favorite."
