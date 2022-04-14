NORTH PORT — Jerome Fletcher will talk city finances on Monday.
North Port's city manager visits the city's new fire station in Wellen Park to review spending and seek input from taxpayers. He brings Finance Division Director Kim Williams.
The pair hold two public sessions, one at 9 a.m., the other at 6 p.m.
Fletcher, at the time of his hiring in October, had made taxpayers part of the budgeting process, fusing their wishlists with final spending plans.
North Port's current annual budget is around $200 million.
The venue for Monday's talks is the city's new public safety complex in Wellen Park.
“We want feedback,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
Technically, Fletcher held a first town hall in February, visiting Wellen Park's IslandWalk to explain how North Port is making government more transparent, or “red tape versus green tape,” he had said.
He also dispelled rumors and fielded questions from residents packed into that meeting space.
The event was hosted by North Port Forward, a nonprofit. A group with a Wellen Park de-annexation movement peppered Fletcher with questions.
“There’s a lot of confusion how everything’s working,” IslandWalk organizer David Pankiw had said.
Good governance was the theme at IslandWalk.
“It begins with us understanding one another,” Fletcher said at the time. “The greater good … the same thing for everyone.”
Monday's public session is the first of six in coming months. North Port wraps up its budget in September.
The location also spotlights North Port's new Fire Rescue Station 86 complex, which opens Friday. There's a public walk-through starting at 3:15 p.m.
“Staff has been working diligently to prepare their proposed budgets for this fiscal year, and the commission will dive in to the budget workshops beginning in May,” Taylor added.
North Port's Monday budgeting workshop runs at 9-10:30 a.m., again from 6-7:30 p.m. The public safety complex is at 19955 Preto Blvd. Everyone is welcomed. Check cityofnorthport.com for future budgeting town halls.
