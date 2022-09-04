NORTH PORT — Soaps made from plant-based ingredients are growing in popularity — and there’s a new shop in North Port that offers custom handmade fresh cleaning products.
Buff City Soap, 17331 Tamiami Trail, has plant-based soaps, bath bombs, laundry soap and other items made inside the store.
Frustrated by commercial soaps’ chemicals and the impact they have on skin, owners Chris Robinson and her husband, Jeff, opened the business in June.
Originally from Chicago, they relocated to Naples in 2021 and opened the first Buff City Soap store shortly thereafter.
“We opened in a fairly unfamiliar city on Black Friday — it was sink or swim,” Chris Robinson said.
When the Robinson’s Realtor suggested they visit CocoPlum Village Shops in North Port, they realized right away they wanted to open another store.
“We loved the energy and it was very busy, even during the summer,” she said.
Upon entering the store, shoppers are immersed in aromas, one of which is the scent of Fruit Loops cereal in a colorful bar of soap.
“It’s one of our most popular selling soaps,” Chris Robinson said. “Our second biggest seller is our laundry soap. It’s a game changer — we give everybody a sample of it and most people come back to buy more.”
Other items in the store include body butter, shower oil, shave bars and hand soaps.
Those interested in personalizing products can schedule a time to visit the soap bar and choose their own colors and scents.
“We’ve had the Girl Scouts come in for a bath-bomb making experience and they are selling the products to raise money for their organization,” Chris Robinson said. “We are happy to help groups with fundraising. We want to be involved and supportive of the community.”
While Chris and Jeff live in Naples, they have nine employees operating the CocoPlum site.
“I have an excellent manager, Vickie Macy, who runs the North Port store, so I only have to make the commute about once every week,” Chris Robinson said. “She keeps everything running smoothly.”
They are also planning to open a third location in Fort Myers.
Some of the new fall scents include pumpkin spice latte, butterscotch pie and whispering woods.
