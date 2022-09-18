NORTH PORT — Due to the growth of the club, the Buffalo Bills Backers of North Port are moving to a new location.
The club will meet this season at Austin’s of North Port, formerly the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail.
“Together, a bunch of fellow western New Yorkers decided in 2009 to collectively gather to watch and cheer on our beloved Buffalo Bills,” said Betty Regan, president of the club. “We started with 30 members and met at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. Within a short period of time, our group grew, and we had to find a larger place to meet. In 2010, we moved to Buffalo Wings & Rings which has been our home for the past 12 years.”
Now with more than 200 members, it became imperative to find a new and larger location.
Regan said Buffalo is known as the “city of good neighbors.” The local club has contributed much to the community over the years.
“We started many fundraising projects,” she said. “Our goal is to lead by example and share smiles. Throughout the years, we have donated to the Boys & Girls Club, Special Olympics, Back Pack Angels, and have collected many bicycles and toys for the Marine Corp Toys for Tots.”
On game days, they collect food for the North Port Salvation Army and gather funds to purchase more food through the year.
“We have collected many hundreds of thousands of pull tabs that get donated to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Tampa for their wheelchair repair fund. We have collected thousands of socks for the North Port Schools, and every year we donate to a special New York charity.”
The first gathering at Austin’s will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The Bills will play divisional rival, the Miami Dolphins.
“We are hoping that with so many new residents from the New York area our group will continue to grow,” Regan said. “Our Buffalo Bills have an exciting team this year.”
She noted the Bills beat the Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams in their first game of the season.
“Hopefully we will get to go to the Super Bowl this year,” she said.
For more information, email panfishcookers@aol.com.
