Builder nailed with $4,000 fine, had cleared North Port land missing permits

NORTH PORT — It was an expensive lesson in North Port's galloping new housing market.
James E. Toale on Thursday fined a Florida builder $4,000 for clearing residential properties of trees, shrubs — possibly tortoise burrows and animal habitat — without every permit issued.
Toale is the city's Hearing Officer in code enforcement sessions, held on last Thursdays.
According to North Port code officers, D.R. Horton had stripped or partly cleared land in North Port. But site managers had not received a final permit, which included a sign-off by the city's arborist.
Its Fort Myers-based operations manager, Rob Gislason, defended the work Thursday: It is standard to clear vegetation for well drilling, he said, which then conveys the property to Horton. House construction starts when all permits are cleared, he added.
“We thought our process, over 150 times in North Port, was acceptable,” he said in explaining the situation to Toales. “We're here to listen and understand.”
Toale, nonetheless, fined Horton $1,000 for each of four violations of North Port's Unified Land Development Code. Horton faces more such violations at the June code enforcement hearing. The maximum fine possible was $2,500 per violation.
Toale observed Thursday that Horton's actions weren't a “sort of cowboy attitude … going out and mowing the lot” with willful disregard.
“I find there are mitigating circumstances here,” he said of an apparent confusion in Horton getting its paperwork straightened.
North Port City Commissioner Alice White, later learning about the fines, wasn't buying that, however.
“Unfortunately, it's whatever (you) can get away with,” she insisted is the general impression in North Port's housing construction, which paces Sarasota County. North Port recently adopted White's suggestion that bright green tree-cutting permits get posted in plain view, limiting misinformed complaints.
Thursday's hearing at city hall was a broader picture of North Port's new housing market, especially in the post-COVID-19 era: Builders go at astonishing rates, according to officials there to testify or observe. The pace had clogged well-digging applications, which may account for builders sidestepping the rules, those officials insisted.
The 12,000 permits in this year’s pipeline already outstrip 2005, when North Port indexed 11,500 permits. City officials expect to end the calendar year with upward of 13,000 permit applications. Those can range from new fences to million-dollar hotel projects.
The city's arborist is the final step in construction permitting. George Murphy views the trees, wildlife and other natural features a builder's surveyor had placed on blueprints for approval. Most items pair-up, he said, but not all, with gopher tortoise burrows and some larger trees sometimes missed in the surveys.
Murphy, who visits a minimum of 10 lots daily, finds palm fronds jammed in tortoise holes, or so-called heritage trees either missing or not logged in surveys. The cost to fell a tree is $100 per inch in circumference, which tallies quickly with 30- to 40-inch trees, he added.
Murphy races across town to keep pace, he said.
Things got goofy Thursday when he informed Toale that he couldn't match Horton's blueprints because the land was cleared before he inspected it. Toale repeatedly queried staff about remediation, or costs to replace or penalize for estimated losses, but settled for fines instead.
“It just keeps going,” Murphy said of housing starts.
Kevin Raducci, North Port's Code Enforcement division manager, on Thursday said that Horton's construction permit process appeared faultless, yet “rules are set up … it's the same for everybody.”
"Hopefully," Toale added, "the word will get out to the building industry."
After a 12-page agenda of assorted code misdeeds, Toale, a Sarasota lawyer, gaveled things closed.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
