The North Port Parks & Recreation Department is planning ahead and asking businesses and other organizations that would like to get involved at the city's Oct. 29 Trick or Treat event.
The event planners need businesses or clubs to plan activities to enhance this local tradition. Additional opportunities for vendors and sponsors will also be available as usual.
This year's Trick or Treat event scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29 on the City Center Front Green.
“We’re planning ahead in anticipation of being able to provide our community with a safe trick or treating experience as we have traditionally done for many years,” said Sandy Pfundheller, Director of Parks & Recreation. “While we understand conditions could change between now and the event date, which may require further modifications, our team is ready to pivot to meet applicable health and safety guidelines for a successful event.”
Businesses or organizations interested may contact Danielle Houston, Recreation Supervisor, at DHouston@CityOfNorthPort.com for more information.
For the most current event information, please bookmark www.CityOfNorthPort.com/TrickOrTreat or follow North Port Parks & Recreation on Facebook
JIMINEZ ATTENDS CONVENTION
Susana Jimenez, a Realtor with Peacock Premier Properties in Englewood, attended this year’s annual Florida Realtors Convention & Trade Expo held Aug. 25-26, at Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando.
Realtors from around the state came to the convention to discuss key issues that shape their profession. Members could select from more than 35 education sessions such as new trends in real estate, social media marketing, boosting productivity, best practices for brokers and more. Prior to the in-person sessions, Florida Realtors’ Virtual Governance Meetings were held from Aug. 2-12; hybrid in-person/virtual governance meetings also took place on Aug. 27-28.
The convention featured Kevin Harrington, creator of the infomercial and an original star of TV’s “Shark Tank,” who spoke during the general session while keynote speaker Admiral William H. McRaven closed out the convention by sharing lessons in teamwork, personal accountability and leadership learned during the course of his military career.
Brown named new chief program officer at Education Foundation of Sarasota County
BROWN NEW CPO
Bianca Brown has been named chief program officer at Education Foundation of Sarasota County, announced Jennifer Vigne, foundation president.
As CPO, Brown will oversee all existing direct student and teacher services. A key member of the organization’s senior leadership team, she also will work collaboratively and strategically to develop emerging programs, and to plan, design and implement timely and relevant new direct services programs supporting the Education Foundation’s vision to unite its community to prepare each and every student for life.
“The Education Foundation has a unique opportunity to provide extra support and access to Sarasota County students, teachers, and families, especially those underserved,” Vigne said. “With her extensive experience in education and strong commitment to developing college and career readiness throughout the curriculum, Dr. Brown will help us to expand and deepen our student success and teacher support services.”
A Florida native, Brown most recently worked in Orange County public schools. During her career she has worked in Florida and Louisiana schools in every aspect of her new position including as Title I teacher, instructional specialist, school counselor, assistant principal and school principal.
Brown has coached students and teachers; built community and stakeholder partnerships that included a focus on career readiness for workforce solutions; implemented schoolwide mentoring programs; provided professional development and training; and contributed to Louisiana State University’s textbook for college and career readiness.
Brown has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida A&M University, a master’s in school counseling from Webster University, and a doctorate in educational leadership for teaching and learning from Walden University.
The Education Foundation of Sarasota County is an independent, philanthropic partner with Sarasota County Schools, The Education Foundation’s mission is to enhance the potential of all students, promote excellence in teaching, and inspire innovation in education, guided by strategic philanthropy and the belief that education changes lives.
