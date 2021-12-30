Busted freezer, lost storage, North Port pastors wonder what's next

NORTH PORT — Bad things sometimes happen to good people.
Ron and Cheryl Reber, founders of the 100 Church in North Port, are a couple that helps feed some of the city's homeless. Volunteers donate food and essentials, things such as clothes, canned greens and blankets.
Taco Tuesdays and Pizza Wednesday are courtesy of local merchants, though.
But a church freezer died Thursday, and a church storage space must move, Ron Reber said, unloading the zonked icebox as volunteers hauled the stuff to their homes for temporary storage.
“Very frustrating,” he said of the freezer's poor timing. “It's a lot of hard work taking care of the homeless.”
About a year old, 100 Church serves daily meals for up to 30 or 40 of North Port's homeless. Supper is prepared at a volunteer's home, seven days a week. Donated food is often the source of those meals.
A busted freezer is a setback, though a second one works. It's not awful, but it is a pain, said Debbie Miller, who directs the meals program at 100 Church.
“It is stressful,” said Miller, whose own problems had included a minivan conking and a home refrigerator flat-lining. Again, volunteers found a mechanic to fix the van, another sending a second-hand refrigerator to her home Thursday.
Helping is part of their calling, the Rebers insisted at a recent church meal where a handful of homeless men and women had come for a chicken casserole dinner.
Miller’s grandkids served plates, poured drinks, added to the merriment of a communal meal.
“Because it’s part of the ministry,” Ron Reber said of his and his wife’s calling.
Like anywhere, North Port’s homeless are a fluid population. Dinner at the 100 Church will bring a certain bunch one week, a different one the next. But warm and clean clothing, canned food, blankets and hygiene supplies are just as important. The church soon loses its donated storage space for such items, which has the Rebers scrambling … again.
Which can try your endurance, said Cheryl Reber, who sometimes finds an appliance curbside on trash day.
“You pick it up, plug it in and see if it works,” she said.
100 Church, which holds regular services, is at 14525 Tamiami Trail, unit 8, North Port. The Rebers can be reached at 941-815-8256.
