NORTH PORT — A butterfly release is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Garden of the Five Senses on Pan American Boulevard, 4299 Pan American Blvd. in North Port.
Event organizer Kathy Wingo Holder of North Port Compassionate Friends said the event is a fundraiser for the group, which remembers relatives who died by suicide or other sudden circumstances.
"I opened the butterfly release fundraiser up to people in North Port for all kinds of losses," she said. "We will all meet and someone will give out the butterflies. I will have them stand in a horizontal line and then we will take turns speaking a short phrase to our loved ones."
Then Holder will announce the butterflies can fly to their loved ones.
Alan Pederson will add music and refreshments will be served, she said.
North Port Compassionate Friends participates in the worldwide candle-lighting vigil for the loss of loved ones.
Holder's son, Charlie, died when he was 17 by drowning during a hiking trip. She was divorced and her children were already living with her ex-husband.
Holder was devastated and lonely. In time, she began working with children with disabilities. She went on mission trips to help orphans.
"It struck my heart," she said. "I thought why not help these children who don't have parents. These were children who needed to be loved. They wanted love. I loved them. They helped me with my journey and healing."
North Port Compassionate Friends Chapter 2533 meets from 6-7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
