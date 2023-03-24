Dawn Stephens

NORTH PORT — A butterfly release is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Garden of the Five Senses on Pan American Boulevard, 4299 Pan American Blvd. in North Port.

Event organizer Kathy Wingo Holder of North Port Compassionate Friends said the event is a fundraiser for the group, which remembers relatives who died by suicide or other sudden circumstances.


