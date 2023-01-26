NORTH PORT — Irish entertainer Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay, his mixed-voice chorus, will be the featured entertainment March 1 in a Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library fundraiser.
The two-part, two-hour show begins at 1:30 p.m. at Suncoast Technical College Conference Center and Gallery, 4445 Career Lane, North Port, near Toledo Blade and Cranberry boulevards, just south of Toledo Blade exit of Interstate 75.
“It’s not your Granny’s choir,” Dunne said. “Our playlist includes Doris Day’s ‘EveryBody Loves a Lover,’ a Queen medley, ‘Africa,’ ‘Stand by Me,’ a beautiful new piece ‘Wanting Memories,’ a Mamas and Papas selection, and others.”
Admission is $20. Pre-show activities begin at noon. Shop in the Friends bookstore. Each admission ticket is also worth $1 toward the purchase of items in the FriendShop, which will be open throughout the event.
Attendees may also view themed gift baskets and other prizes assembled by Friends members. The prizes will be awarded in a donation drawing at the end of the performance.
The Tech College’s Bistro will serve lunch at reasonable prices from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided during the program.
For more information and the show, about admission or about membership in the Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library, visit www.friendsofsspl.org.
