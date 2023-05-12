Bravo TV network show “Below Deck Mediterranean”

Sabrina Yawn, left, sits with her sister Sandy Yawn of the Bravo TV network show “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Thursday at the Waffle House in North Port.

NORTH PORT — Aimee Prough of Venice screamed, clapped and hugged Sandy Yawn at her book signing in a North Port Waffle House.

“For heaven’s sakes, she (Yawn) is the best,” Prough said. “She’s the best. She’s a lady who can do it all. After meeting her, I know she’s also so nice and friendly.”


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments