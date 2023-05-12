The book signing was organized by Yawn’s sister, Sabrina Yawn, who works at the Waffle House.
“One of the biggest questions I get is: ‘What is it like to have a celebrity relative?’” Sabrina Yawn said. “I’m very proud of my younger sister, but we are family, we argue and fight with one another like sisters do.”
Sabrina Yawn admitted she’ll occasionally “stir the pot.”
“I watch the show and ask why she puts up with some of the things she does. She explains she doesn’t see everything that’s happening because she’s working,” she said. “Still I tell her what I see and say: ‘You know we are not all Hollywood.’ She reminds me that it’s a show and to stop fussing.”
Sandy Yawn is Florida-born and was raised in Bradenton. Sabrina Yawn says she and Sandy come from a family of eight. She said her sister’s life wasn’t easy.
“Sandy battled addiction. She talks about it in her book. She’s honest and real about her experiences,” Sabrina Yawn said. “I lost my son to addiction. It’s something you never, ever get over.”
Sabrina Yawn took some time to sit with her sister at the eatery.
“This is a great place,” Sandy Yawn said. “Everyone has been so welcoming.”
Sandy Yawn, 59, worked on mega yachts for 30 years. While working in Dubai as a private yacht captain, she is followed by a film cameras managing crews aboard 157-foot and up super yachts in the Mediterranean areas of France, Turkey, Greece, Montenegro and Croatia.
In her book, Yawn wrote about her faith in God. She said she’s thankful for meeting her partner, professional recording artist Leah Rea Shafer. They live in Colorado.
“We met after I sang the national anthem at (a Denver) Broncos game,” Shafer said.
Shafer was dubbed the “Broncos good luck singer” in 2016 because every time she sang the anthem, they won — including a playoff game where the beat the Pittsburgh Steelers to advance to the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.
Sabrina Yawn said she was happy to see Sandy and Leah in North Port at her job which she’s worked at for nearly two years.
“Sandy is building a home in Florida,” Sabrina Yawn said. “I will be able to visit her more often. It’s exciting.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.