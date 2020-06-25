NScarfire062620a

North Port firefighters responded to a car fire on Interstate 75 southbound, near the Sumter Boulevard exit at 8:46 a.m. Thursday.

 Photo provided by North Port Fire

NORTH PORT  — The North Port Fire Department responded to a car fire on Interstate 75 on Thursday morning. 

The car was completely destroyed by the fire.

It happened near the Sumter Boulevard exit at mile marker 182 in the southbound lane at about 8:46 a.m., said Josh Taylor, spokesman for the city of North Port.

Firefighters arrived, put the fire out, and nobody was injured, Taylor said.

