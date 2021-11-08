Car chase ends in North Port; suspect on the loose

NORTH PORT — A police chase that began in Sarasota ended in a crash Monday afternoon in a North Port neighborhood.
Deputies in Sarasota were trying to apprehend two people, a man and a woman, in a Nissan Xterra around 4:30 p.m.
According to police radio reports, the two drove onto Interstate 75, heading south at speeds up to 100 mph as other deputies and a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office helicopter joined the chase.
Deputies followed on the roads and in the air as the SUV passed heavy traffic on the highway shoulder before heading onto River Road, rolling through a West Villages neighborhood, then back onto River Road, where the driver turned south, speeding the wrong way down the northbound lanes of U.S. 41.
The vehicle turned left onto Ortiz Boulevard, then the driver found some side streets, circled a block once, slammed into a parked pickup truck and crashed into a house.
Sharon Walters was watching television Monday afternoon as the sounds of sirens approached, she said. Within minutes, she heard a loud crash in the front of her house on Gatun Street, she said.
The Nissan driver had struck a Chevrolet pickup in the driveway, jarring the vehicle with such force that it jumped 90 degrees from the garage door, destroying a strip of plants and crunching the back end.
“And that made me sad,” she added in recounting the drama and the loss of her plants.
Others saw the Nissan circle the neighborhood at high speed, finally jumping a ditch and lurching toward Walters' house on Gatun.
The Nissan would carom off the Chevrolet, travel across Gatun and nudge a house at the corner of Gaillard Avenue.
The driver bailed the Nissan, witnesses said, leaving a woman inside the vehicle. Sarasota County deputies and North Port police took that woman into custody, a North Port officer imploring her to provide the driver's name.
“This is your opportunity to help us,” the officer said, the woman collapsing, telling the officers she had been kidnapped, witnesses said.
“Let's stop this now before somebody else gets hurt,” the officer added.
Police later blocked off a house a street over on Culebra Avenue with a K-9 unit stationed nearby. At about 6:25 p.m., Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies on a loudspeaker were ordering whoever was in that house to exit.
Ten minutes later, authorities were driving away. No one was apparently inside.
Jim Bonney had watched the Nissan driver bail and run as the drama first unfolded on a crisp late afternoon.
“He wasn't wearing a shirt,” he said. “He just jumped out.”
Sarasota County Sheriffs' officials were not available to discuss what started the chase in the first place.
